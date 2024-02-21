Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.72. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

CNC stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Centene by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Centene by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

