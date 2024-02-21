Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,549 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Progyny Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

