Analysts Offer Predictions for Stryker Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Shares of SYK opened at $348.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.65. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $352.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

