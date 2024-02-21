Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after buying an additional 939,861 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $126.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

