Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,999 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 54,173 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

