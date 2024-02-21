Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth $214,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth $5,046,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after acquiring an additional 409,717 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Elastic by 31.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.28.

Elastic Stock Down 3.8 %

ESTC stock opened at $125.38 on Wednesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.