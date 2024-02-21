Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $200,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

