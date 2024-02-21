American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,216 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXL. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

