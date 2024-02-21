Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $214,000 Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MT. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 108.7% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 431,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 292.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.49). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.