ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24. ALLETE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

