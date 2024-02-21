KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10 to $3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion to $7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE KBR opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

