Invesco Ltd. Has $202.94 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 195,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $202,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $430.99 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.