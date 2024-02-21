Navcoin (NAV) One Day Volume Tops $27,342.01

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,342.01 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00111220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00034335 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019858 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006786 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

