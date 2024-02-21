dogwifhat (WIF) Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. dogwifhat has a market cap of $342.28 million and $52.89 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,920,173 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,920,172.89. The last known price of dogwifhat is 0.36049062 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $49,946,567.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

