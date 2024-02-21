Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696,115 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,786 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $217,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PFGC opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

