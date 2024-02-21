Invesco Ltd. Buys 32,771 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $221,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $383.81 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $403.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

