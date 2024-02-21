Meter Governance Price Hits $2.83 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $63.23 million and $599,813.99 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00005512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,063,686 coins and its circulating supply is 22,341,901 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,061,192 with 22,339,407 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.96636214 USD and is down -8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $639,359.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.