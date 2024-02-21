WAX (WAXP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.81 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. WAX has a total market cap of $210.61 million and $13.81 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,134,710,018 coins and its circulating supply is 3,412,321,923 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,134,572,091.092553 with 3,412,400,904.4118676 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06284576 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $13,221,624.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.