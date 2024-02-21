SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) Price Down 0.1% This Week

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $3,930.16 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
SpritzMoon Crypto Token Token Profile
SpritzMoon Crypto Token is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2021. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official message board is info-71194.medium.com. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official website is www.spritzmoon.net. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is https://reddit.com/r/spritzmoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “SpritzMoon Crypto Token (spritzmoon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SpritzMoon Crypto Token is 0.00000102 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,929.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spritzmoon.net/.”
Buying and Selling SpritzMoon Crypto Token
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “SpritzmoonUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for SpritzMoon Crypto Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpritzMoon Crypto Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.