Cheelee (CHEEL) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $359.45 million and $7.54 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for $18.58 or 0.00036186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cheelee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 18.83653625 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $7,587,744.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.