Invesco Ltd. Has $234.92 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $234,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $861.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $903.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $749.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

