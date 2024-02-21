Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,424 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Encompass Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,700,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $1,767,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Encompass Health Stock Performance
EHC stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Encompass Health Profile
Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.
