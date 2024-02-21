WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,477,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 978,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 380.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 530,310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

