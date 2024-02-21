22,732 Shares in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,732 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Tejon Ranch Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $443.72 million, a P/E ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also

