18,670 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 618,670 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 414,097 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 126.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $4,732,000. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

