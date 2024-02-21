Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) to Issue GBX 3.30 Dividend

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gateley Stock Performance

Shares of Gateley stock opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,231.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.74. Gateley has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.33).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

Further Reading

