25,627 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 298,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth about $4,285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

