The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.