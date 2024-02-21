Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $176,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MQT stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

