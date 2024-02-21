RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 59,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 45,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.26%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

