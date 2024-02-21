Fortive Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Fortive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortive has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $85.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

