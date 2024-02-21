Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.12

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

LON HERC opened at GBX 35 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £22.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.38. Hercules Site Services has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 73 ($0.92).

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

About Hercules Site Services

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.