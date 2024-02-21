BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.45

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.45 ($0.14) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock opened at GBX 600.02 ($7.56) on Wednesday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 503 ($6.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 637 ($8.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 604.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 574.80. The stock has a market cap of £571.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,301.78 and a beta of 1.19.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Informatica charges ahead on AI-driven data management tailwinds
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.