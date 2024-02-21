BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.45

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.45 ($0.14) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock opened at GBX 600.02 ($7.56) on Wednesday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 503 ($6.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 637 ($8.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 604.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 574.80. The stock has a market cap of £571.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,301.78 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

