Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Down 1%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.60). Approximately 55,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 47,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.61).

Novacyt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of £33.01 million, a PE ratio of -129.17 and a beta of -1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.66.

About Novacyt

(Get Free Report)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.