Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Up 1.3%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €169.92 ($182.71) and last traded at €169.22 ($181.96). Approximately 1,764,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €167.00 ($179.57).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €165.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €147.82.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.