WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 9,539 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Guess? were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 24.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,566 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Guess? by 13.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Guess? by 4.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guess?

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Down 4.1 %

GES stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $25.14.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

