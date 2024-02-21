Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $182,465,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 233.02 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,057.22%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

