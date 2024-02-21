Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 26.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 42.7% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TY opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

