Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,501 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 111,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 759,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 335,448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 82,183 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

