Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.07. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

