Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading Down 1.4%

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 100.60 ($1.27). Approximately 124,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 257,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.28).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.73. The company has a market capitalization of £174.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,378.33.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

