21,233 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UE opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.