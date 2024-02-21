Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $178.92. The company has a market capitalization of $316.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

