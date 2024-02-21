Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,609,000 after buying an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 753,308 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zymeworks

In other news, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $48,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $84,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,583 shares of company stock worth $436,264. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $12.53.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

