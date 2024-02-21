4,790 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,304,000 after purchasing an additional 253,592 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $18,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,506 shares of company stock worth $5,839,788. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

