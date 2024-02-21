WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $379,000 in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 45.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.14. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.28%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

