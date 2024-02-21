Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 192,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

VGM stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

