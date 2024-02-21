Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 159.70 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.88. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.30 ($2.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.12), for a total value of £119,852.88 ($150,910.20). In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £119,852.88 ($150,910.20). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total value of £46,825.12 ($58,958.85). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,522 shares of company stock worth $32,076,800. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Money UK
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Informatica charges ahead on AI-driven data management tailwinds
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.