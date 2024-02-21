Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 159.70 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.88. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.30 ($2.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.12), for a total value of £119,852.88 ($150,910.20). In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £119,852.88 ($150,910.20). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total value of £46,825.12 ($58,958.85). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,522 shares of company stock worth $32,076,800. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.34) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.77) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 198.75 ($2.50).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

