Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Announces GBX 4.50 Dividend

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Samuel Heath & Sons Stock Performance
Shares of HSM opened at GBX 325 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.78. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 300 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.95. The company has a market cap of £8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.88 and a beta of 0.02.
Samuel Heath & Sons Company Profile
