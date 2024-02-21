Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Announces GBX 4.50 Dividend

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Samuel Heath & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of HSM opened at GBX 325 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.78. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 300 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.95. The company has a market cap of £8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.88 and a beta of 0.02.

Samuel Heath & Sons Company Profile

Samuel Heath & Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and marketing of various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. It offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

