Fmr LLC Has $351.18 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.60% of Wintrust Financial worth $351,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

